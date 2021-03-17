The Oregon High School girls swim team won two relays in a dual meet against Edgerton on Tuesday, March 9, in Oregon. The Panthers won five of the 11 events, dropping the meet to the Tiders, 82-68.
The Panthers’ 200-yard medley relay team of Jane Ciabrone, Noelle Marsh, senior Zoe Rule and senior Halle Bush won with a time of 2 minutes, 4.72 seconds. Marsh and Rule teamed with Brooke White and Bush to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.52).
Rule won the 100 butterfly (1:06.22) and White took first in the 100 free (1:03.17). Bush won the 500 free (5:57.60).
Oregon was scheduled to compete in a double dual on Tuesday, March 16 against Jefferson and DeForest at Jefferson High School.