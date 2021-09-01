Freshman Katie Dunn finished first in the 50-yard butterfly as the Oregon girls swim team finished fourth at a Badger Conference Southwest Division quadrangular Tuesday, Aug. 31, at McFarland High School.
Madison Edgewood won the quad with 580 points. Host McFarland earned runner-up honors with 479.5 points. Monroe/New Glarus (399) and Oregon (364.5) placed third and fourth, respectively.
“Overall, it was a fun meet with the ability to compete in 50s of each stroke, something we don't get to do throughout the season,” Oregon head coach Justin Sawran said. “The improvement we have seen in the last week and a half is really promising for a great season to come.”
Dunn clocked in at 27.62 seconds in the 50 butterfly to take home Oregon’s only first-place finish. Edgewood’s Sophie Reed was the runner-up in the event with a time of 28.89.
In the first varsity event of the quad, the Oregon 200 medley relay team of Dunn, Claudia Schwartz, Noelle Marsh and Hailey Sieren teamed up for a third-place finish with a time of 1 minute, 57.25 seconds. Dunn had the meet’s fastest split in the 50 butterfly during the relay. Sieren had a strong finish in the anchor spot to hold off Monroe/New Glarus, according to Sawran.
The Panthers also took third in the 200 freestyle relay behind the swimming of Marsh, Dunn, Schwartz and Raven Ringhand. The group clocked in at 1:46.19.
Schwartz also swam to a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke for the Panthers with a 1:01.60.