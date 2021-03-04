Oregon High School’s Halle Bush turned in a stellar performance in a double dual against McFarland and Jefferson/Cambridge on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Jefferson High School.
Bush won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.65 seconds. She finished second in the 200 free (2:10.30).
“Both teams were double the size of ours,” Oregon coach Michael Keleny said. “The individual swims were good and the girls swim hard, they don’t let having a small team keep them down.”
The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of Jane Ciambrone, senior Zoe Rule, sophomore Noelle Marsh and Bush took second (1:48.67).