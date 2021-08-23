Senior Claudia Schwartz won the 500-yard freestyle for the Oregon girls swim team during the Norski Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 21, at DeForest High School.
Schwartz won the 500 free with a time of 5 minutes, 34.37 seconds. The senior earned a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley, coming in at 2:20.13.
Freshman Katie Dunn had a pair of runner-up finishes for the Panthers.
Dunn clocked in at 1:02.23 in the 100 butterfly, good for second. Dunn also took second in the 200 free with a time of 2:03.65.
In the 200 free relay, Dunn and Schwartz teamed up with Brooke White and Noelle Marsh to take third in the event with a time of 1:47.49.
The invitational was won by Sun Prairie.