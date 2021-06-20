In the 73rd minute of a Division 2 sectional final soccer game at Oregon High School on Saturday, June 19, Oregon senior KT Schwass had a chance to be the hero.
With the game tied at one, the senior snuck in behind the defense and had a one-on-one with Waukesha West Goalie Lilly Hanke.
Schwass made a quick move before her shot was saved by Hanke, and the game continued.
When Schwass got another chance in overtime she made it count, scoring the game-winning goal to send the Panthers to the state tournament. An original shot by the Panthers hit the goal post, but the rebound careemed straight to the foot of Schwass at the 18-yard line, who made no mistake.
"In that game situation, the only thought going through your head is ‘The ball needs to be put in the net.’ And so, I saw the rebound come off, I looked up for a quick second and then it was head down and strike the ball," Schwass said
Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said it was the type of play the organization expects from its leaders.
"That was awesome,” he said of the goal. “That's exactly what we expect out of our seniors is to find those moments and capitalize on them."
The Panthers scored 33 goals in the team’s first three postseason games, allowing none. But Saturday was a different type of game for Oregon as they faced the second-ranked Wolverines, who were undefeated (13-0) this season before Saturday.
Nichols said an early scare forced his team to focus and helped them realize they were going to have to rely on defense more than in most games this season.
About five minutes in, a deep shot from the Wolverines hit the crossbar before dropping to a Waukesha West player just outside the box. The ball was kicked over the net, and the Panthers escaped with no damage done.
It forced the Panthers to tighten its defensive scheme and served as an early reminder that Oregon was playing a fellow top-five team. The Panthers responded, as senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff opened the scoring 12 minutes in.
Nedelcoff accepted a pass before moving around a defender and sliding the ball under Hanke’s outstretched left arm.
"She's a killer,” Nichols said of Nedelcoff. “I mean, she just goes after it. She knows what she's got to do, she can take people either direction and then she can find a way to finish, which is awesome."
Oregon took the lead into halftime, but Waukesha West responded in a big way in the second half. Nichols told his team at the break that they should expect an offensive push but to stick to their gameplan.
Waukesha West pushed hard, as senior midfielder Senya Meurer found open space with the ball before sneaking a shot past Oregon goalie Payton Lang.
"I said at some point our subbing rotation is going to catch up with them. They can't sub like we can sub, and at some point it's gonna catch them. So just weather the storm – and there’s gonna be a storm – They came out and it was a storm, it was longer than I thought it would be. And they were able to maintain it the entire half,” Nichols said.
Lang acknowledged the shot, saying Meurer forced a few diving saves throughout the game. But Lang shut the door the rest of the way. She said it was her turn to make plays for her team after watching the offense do most of the work in the regular season.
“When they did score their one goal I had a feeling, I was like 'that was a good shot'. All their other ones low (on the net) I kind of read the way their body was moving, so I was able to figure it out. But the girl that shot that goal, she did really good the whole game. She had so many good shots. I just read that one wrong, but all the other ones I was able to tell which way she was shooting."
Lang said it felt good to play a bigger role in the team's trip to state after serving as the back-up goalie as a freshman on the 2019 Oregon team that won the state championship.
Lang made a diving save on a shot to the lower left corner of the net at the 75 minute mark before stopping a free kick from about 30-yards out in the 82nd minute. She made another diving save after a West fast break in the 88th minute.
After fumbling the ball a bit and struggling to hang onto saves at Friday’s practice, Lang showed up in a big way on Saturday, Nichols said.
"Payton had an extraordinary night. Last night it was a little weird. She had the fumbles, a lot of balls went in and was a little nervous. But she was stellar other than the first shot on goal to hit the crossbar that she was off her line on. Yeah, I thought she had a stellar, stellar match,” he said.
As overtime approached, the team talked about using its conditioning and depth to its advantage.
"We felt they were out of it at that point,” Nichols said. “We weren't going to go to shoot out, we were going for it. Use our fitness over their fitness, and it paid off."
The Panthers are seeded second in the state tournament, set to be a one-day event on Thursday, June 24. Oregon will open with a 10 a.m. game against No. 3 Notre Dame (16-2-1) at Pat Jones Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Nichols said his team’s depth should help them in the tournament.
"My expectation is to see what we can do when we get there. We're very much a grass team, and now we've got to play on turf on equally as big a field, and potentially two games in a day. So I think we’re made for that.”