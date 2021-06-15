If there was any doubt that the Oregon High School girls soccer team would struggle to score when teams tighten their defense in the playoffs, it’s likely gone after the team’s first two playoff games.
The Panthers defeated Whitewater 15-0 in one half of play in a Tuesday, June 8, regional semifinal at Oregon High School before beating Mount Horeb 8-0 in a regional final on Saturday, June 12.
Oregon 15, Whitewater 0
Before the first half of a regional semifinal game between the Panthers and the Whippets had hit the halfway mark, the Panthers had scored seven goals.
The team’s offensive strategy of attacking the end line was successful.
“Our key word for the season has been ‘urgency’ to see if we can get up on teams quickly,” coach Bobby Nichols told the Oregon Observer. “And I think we hit the end line pretty quick today. And it's hard to defend.”
Senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff scored two goals and had an assist in the first 15 minutes of the game, repeatedly moving past Whippet defenders with quick moves and speed.
Nichols moved Nedelcoff up to forward this year after an injury to one of the team’s forwards because Nedelcoff played attacking midfield and had speed. It’s a move that has paid dividends for the team.
“She knows how to shake and bake, and she has made a big difference there for us,” Nichols said.
Oregon 8, Mount Horeb 0
The Panthers scored seven goals in the first half while Mount Horeb committed to a full defensive approach in the Saturday, June 12, regional final at Oregon High School.
Senior Brianna Sauer opened the scoring about seven minutes into the game, and the Panthers got another goal just one minute later from senior Jenna Bennett.
Liesel Odden joined her classmates, scoring in the 17th minute to give Oregon a 3-0 lead. The Panthers also got goals from senior Sage Sauer, a second from Bennett, sophomore Aubree Caya and a header from Emily Statz on a corner kick.
Nichols said the team takes a lot of pride in its set pieces such as corner kicks. He referenced the team’s state final loss two years ago, when Oregon’s only goals came on set pieces to get to the shootout.
“Sometimes when you can't score, your set pieces have to do it for you,” he said. “And so we feel they're very important. We work on them quite a bit."
Oregon is set to play DeForest (13-2-1) on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. Nichols expects the game to open up more than the previous two. With the team moving ahead in the playoffs, his team knows the road gets tougher moving forward.
“The biggest thing we have to worry about is how we’ll defend,” Nichols said. “We've only had to play a couple games where we've had to defend. They (Oregon’s defense) go against our offense all the time in practice, so they're defending some of the best kids in the state. So we're pretty confident in our defense, but that's the difference.”