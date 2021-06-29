The honors keep rolling in for the Oregon High School girls soccer team with nine players being named as Badger South All-Conference.
The Panthers had a quartet of players named first-team all-conference: Senior midfielder Jenna Bennett, senior forward Liesel Odden, junior forward Zoey Pagels and junior goalkeeper Payton Lang.
The Panthers scored a single season school record 67 goals this year. Pagels and Bennett led the way for the Panthers. Pagels racked up a team-high 16 goals and had 10 assists. Bennett scored 13 goals and had 16 assists. Odden pitched in eight goals and nine assists.
Lang was the goalkeeper for an Oregon team that posted 10 shutouts in 15 games and allowed only five goals en route to qualifying for state.
Both senior defender Sage Sauer and senior forward Jaelyn Nedelcoff were named second-team all-conference. Nedelcoff was the team’s third leading scorer this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.
Oregon junior defender Emily Mikkelson and senior defender Emily Statz were named honorable mention all-conference for one of the state’s stingiest back lines.
The Panthers won the conference for the second straight year and for the eighth time in the past nine years.