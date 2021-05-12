New Oregon High School girls soccer coach Bobby Nichols takes over a team loaded with talent coming off a WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2019.
Even though many of the players on that state title team have graduated, Oregon has several members back from that gold trophy team, including seniors Jenna Bennett, Aidan Hampton, Mara McCombs and Bri Sauer and junior goalkeeper Payton Lang.
The Panthers have made a run to five straight state tournaments and are the favorite along with Edgewood to contend for the Badger South Conference championship.
“I’m very excited to be a part of one of the best programs in the state,” said Nichols. “The biggest challenge will be staying out of the girls’ way and letting them do what they do best.”
Bennett is the top returning scorer for the Panthers, and is expected to take on a larger role as a midfielder. Nichols said Bennett is a very technical player who sees the field well and is adept at making runs to find open spaces to receive a pass.
“She has a tremendous shot with both her left and right foot,” he said. “She knows when to strike it with power and when to use more finesse.”
Hampton is another player who will pressure the defense at forward. Nichols said she is quick to the ball to make the first touch.
“She’s deceptive with her cuts one-on-one to beat defenders,” Nichols said. “She does a good job of staying within her means and not trying to be a player she isn’t. She knows her ability to get into the goal rather than settling for long inconsistent shooting.”
The other forwards for the Panthers are junior Zoey Pagels and senior K.T. Schwass, junior Lily Eisele and junior Lauren Janssens. Other players Nichols is relying on as midfielders are seniors Liesel Odden, Jaelyn Nedelcoff and Hannah Swartzmiller.
Oregon opened the season with three straight wins, including a 16-0 win over Monroe in the season opener on Tuesday, May 4, at Huntoon Field in Oregon. Oregon then defeated Verona 3-1 on Saturday, May 8, at the Verona Soccer Stadium and shut out Middleton 4-0 on Monday, May 10, at Firefighter’s Park in Middelton.
In the win against Verona, the Panthers got goals from Odden and Sauer in the first half, as Bennett had two assists.
Freshman Katelyn Studebaker scored in the second half. The Panthers outshot the Wildcats 14-9 and Lang had eight saves.
Nichols said Oregon doesn’t rely on one dominant player to score. Having multiple playmakers who can score gives the team the ability to still generate scoring if someone is having an off day, he said.