The shots on goal totals in a Friday, May 21, Badger South Conference girls soccer game between Oregon and Monona Grove were pretty honest regarding who deserved to win the game.
The visiting Panthers scored three times on eight shots and allowed Monona Grove (4-2-1, 4-1 Badger South Conference) to register just one shot to improve to 6-1 this season and 4-0 in the conference.
Senior Jenna Bennett took over in the second half after the team’s played to a scoreless tie in the first half.
Bennett scored the game’s first goal in the 64th minute before assisting on a goal to senior Emily Statz less than two minutes later.
Senior Sage Sauer closed out the scoring to make it 3-0 in the 80th minute. Junior goalie Payton Lang stopped the lone shot she faced.
The Panthers were set to host Watertown on Tuesday before welcoming Madison Edgewood on Thursday, a team that is 3-2 overall but undefeated in the Badger South Conference.