If there were any questions about how the Oregon High School girls soccer team would rebound after its first loss of the season, the Panthers answered it right away.
Three days after losing a hard-fought game 2-1 on the road to McFarland, the Panthers bounced back with an 8-0 win over rival Stoughton on Friday, May 14, at Collins Field in Stoughton. The nonconference loss for Oregon to McFarland was the fourth game in five days for the Panthers.
Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Badger South), now ranked No. 6 in Division 2 after being ranked No. 2 last week, trails Monona Grove (3-1, 3-0) Badger South) by one-half game in the conference.
“I think it’s nice to be thought of highly, but every year is different and every team can be different each year,” Oregon junior forward Zoey Pagels said. “We just take it game by game.”
Oregon 8, Stoughton 0
Pagels and sophomore Aubree Caya each scored two goals to power the Panthers past the Vikings May 14, at Collins Field.
“It’s always nice to score, especially against a team like this,” Pagels said of the rival Vikings. Oregon got first-half goals from senior Jenna Bennett and Pagels to take a 2-0 lead at the half. The Panthers put the game away, scoring six goals in the second half.
“They packed it in the middle and that’s not a style we don’t see very often,” Nichols said. “On a small field it works out. If they did that on our field, there is no way they can pack it in the net.”
Junior goalkeeper Payton Lang spoke to the team at the half.
“She was like, ‘Girls, how can we be up only 2-0, we are Oregon and this can’t be us,’” Nichols said. “That lit a fire a little bit.”
Pagels scored her second goal at 58:57 to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-0. About 10 minutes later, senior Liesel Odden scored. Sophomore teammate Elise Boyd scored on a shot that ricocheted into the net off the top cross bar to give Oregon a 5-0 lead.
Sometimes we need to be more urgent to find people with the ball instead of taking a shot that we maybe shouldn’t take.”
“I think we were more aggressive and urgent with our shooting and passing,” Pagels said. “We had better chances rather than just kicking it. We put more pressure on them.”
Nichols said the Panthers were able to open up the Vikings’ defense by swinging the ball from side to side.
“In the first half, we got stuck going to Zoey all the time,” Nichols said. “In the second half, I think both wingers got more involved. When we couldn’t get it on line some of our attacking mids had good opportunities on goal.”
The Panthers scored three goals in the final 9 minutes. Senior Aidan Hampton scored at 81:11. Caya capped the scoring with two goals.
Stoughton goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek had 23 saves.
McFarland 2, Oregon 1
The Spartans got goals from Elise Gillen and Avery Pennekmps to clip the Panthers.
Oregon outshot McFarland 10-5.
Nichols said the Panthers had a lot of shots on goal, but couldn’t convert.