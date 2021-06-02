The Oregon girls soccer team remained in the driver’s seat to win a third straight Badger South Conference championship as they rolled by Madison Edgewood 10-0 in a conference win on Thursday, May 27 at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
That came two days after Oregon cruised by Watertown 10-0. The only loss for the Panthers this season came to McFarland. Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Badger South) leads Monona Grove by one game in the Badger South. The Panthers close out the conference season by hosting Milton on Thursday, June 3. A win or tie by the Panthers would clinch a third conference title in the past three seasons that have been played. The spring sports season was wiped out last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so no conference champion was crowned.
Oregon 10, Edgewood 0
Oregon junior Zoey Pagels scored four goals to power the Panthers to a shutout of Edgewood May 27 at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
The Panthers exploded for six goals in the first half. Pagels scored first at the 5 minute mark. Two minutes later she scored her second goal on an assist by senior Jennsa Bennett. Bennett scored on an assist from senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff in the 13th minute to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Pagels netted the hat trick with a goal off an assist from senior KT Schwass in the 20th minute. Oregon junior Lauren Janssens scored on a pass from Schwass in the 40th minute. Oregon freshman Katelyn Studebaker scored in the 41st minute to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead at the half.
Pagels scored her fourth goal off an assist from senior Hannah Swartzmiller in the 47th minute to give Oregon a 7-0 lead. About 11 minutes later, Bennett scored her second goal on an assist by senior Liesel Odden. Odden scored in the 62nd minute, and sophomore Elise Boyd scored a goal on an assist by junior Emily Mikkelson to cap the scoring in the 71st minute.
Oregon 10, Watertown 0
The Panthers erupted for eight goals in the second half to roll by the Goslings May 25, at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
Nedelcoff, Pagels, Bennett and senior Aidan Hampton each scored two goals to lead the Panthers.
Oregon outshot Watertown 22-2, and Oregon junior goalkeeper Payton Lang had two saves.
Nedelcoff put the Panthers on the board with a goal in the eighth minute. Pagels scored in the 11th minute to give Oregon a 2-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Pagels scored her second goal in the 53rd minute. That ignited a stretch of five goals in a 15-minute span. Senior Bri Sauer scored on an assist by senior Liesel Odden in the 54th minute to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead. Nedelcoff scored her second goal in the 57th minute. Bennett scored both of her goals in a minute to give Oregon a 7-0 lead.
Hampton capped the scoring with two goals in the final eight minutes.