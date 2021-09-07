Oregon’s Addison Sabel finished 12th in the Balance and Believe Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
The Panthers finished fourth (371), 23 strokes behind third-place Waunakee.
Oregon was coming off a 184-208 dual win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Balance and Believe Shootout
Sabel shot a 16-over-par 88 and Delainey Halverson tied Madison Memorial’s Natalie Rauwolf, Waunakee’s Em Humphrey and Bay Port’s Abbey Beranek (89) for 13th. Senior teammate Emily Hopp placed 21st after carding a 96.
“We just had our worst week of the season,” Oregon coach Casey Johnson said. “Maybe nerves for the start of school. “We’re halfway through the season so we'll look at improving from here on out.”
Sophomore Drew Hoffer shot a 98 to tie Waunakee’s Gabby Ziegler and Bay Poirt’s Ava Beranek for 23rd.
Middleton had four of the top eight golfers, to capture the team title 312-346 over runner-up Bay Port.
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch shot an even par 72 to win medalist honors by four strokes over teammate Vivian Cressman.
Oregon 184, Mount Horeb 208
Halverson captured medalist honors in a dual meet win over the Vikings on Aug. 31, at the Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.
Halverson shot a 9-over-par 44 on the back-nine at Foxboro. She posted pars on Nos. 11 and 17. Hopp carded a 46 and earned a par on No. 17. Both Hoffer and Sabel shot a 47. Sabel also recorded two pars on Nos. 10 and 17. Hoffer earned pars on Nos. 13 and 17.