Senior Emily Hopp carded a 37 to lead the Oregon girls golf team to a 180-233 season-opening win over Portage on Monday, Aug. 16, at Portage Country Club.
Freshman Addison Sabel finished with a 45 in her high school debut, good for second on the team. Fellow freshman Delainey Halverson was just two strokes back with a 47.
Oregon’s 180 was rounded out with sophomore Drew Hoffer’s 51. Junior Kennedy Gladden fired a 52.
Stoughton scramble
Oregon earned runner-up honors at the 12-team Stoughton Scramble on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
Reedsburg won the scramble with a team score of 62. The Panthers finished three strokes back with a 65, which was good for 5-under par.
Lancaster (66) and Stoughton (67) placed third and fourth, respectively.