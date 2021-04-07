Most of the faces on the Oregon girls golf team are familiar, including the Panthers’ new head coach.
Morgan McCorkle – a 2014 OHS graduate – is back to lead the program she once starred for before continuing her golf career at Division III University of St. Thomas.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to use my knowledge from playing in high school and college to help the girls get better and have a fun season,” McCorkle said.
Oregon returns four letterwinners from a 2019 team that finished fifth at the Badger Conference Tournament and rounded out the seven-team Division 1 Madison Memorial regional with a team score of 486. Senior co-captains Alyssa Schmidt and Samantha McKee are expected to anchor the Panthers like they did as juniors.
Schmidt has twice qualified for sectionals, but has yet to break through to the state tournament. She was the 2019 Badger South Conference medalist on her home course of The Legend at Bergamont, but forced to withdraw from the regional after sustaining a concussion when she was accidentally hit in the head with a club during practice.
Schmidt has since recovered and developed into one of the best seniors in the state. She averaged 82.1 strokes in seven rounds on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour last summer, with a low of 78 and just one round over 83.
Wisconsin.golf currently has Schmidt ranked as the seventh-best player in the girls Class of 2021. She recently committed to play college golf at NAIA powerhouse Taylor University in Upland, Indiana this upcoming fall, passing up offers from Division III Carthage College in Kenosha and St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, Minn.
McKee was consistently the Panthers’ No. 2 player throughout the 2019 campaign. She paced Oregon with a 110 at the regional and was followed by then-freshmen Tori Disch (120), Kennedy Gladden (126) and Reece King (132).
The four returners will be joined by a trio of newcomers. Junior Emily Hoppe transferred to Oregon from Appleton this year, and sophomore Sara Janecek and freshman Drew Hoffer should provide depth for the Panthers.
“Everyone was striking the ball solidly on the first day of practice last Monday,” McCorkle said. “I think that the short game is something that we’ll be working on since there are always shots to get back around the greens. Being able to get up and down from various positions will help us a lot.”
Oregon is scheduled to compete in seven duals against four different teams during the alternate spring season.
The Panthers are set to begin competition this afternoon at Foxboro Golf Club against Milton and will face the Red Hawks again on April 26 at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Route 138 rivals Oregon and Stoughton will meet will square off at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton on Monday, then at Foxboro on April 30. The Panthers will host Monona Grove next Thursday, then finish the season May 3 at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Oregon will also play Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club on April 19.
“My expectations are to get the girls out on the course playing and improving their game,” McCorkle said. “Spring golf, I learned while playing in college, is a lot different than fall golf, especially in regards to the conditions of both weather and the course. I’m excited to bring that knowledge to help us compete at our beat, whether it’s raining, snowing, windy or whatever Mother Nature gives us.”