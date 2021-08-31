The Oregon girls golf team tied Lakeside Lutheran for eighth in the 11th annual Crusade Fore a Cure scramble on Monday, Aug. 30, at the Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart, whose team hosts the event, said the 22 schools combined to raise $27,535, raising the 11-year total to more than $149,000, which goes to specifically breast cancer research being done at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. Oregon raised the third-most of any school ($3,500).
“We wear pink and come together as one team to support a cause that is so near and dear to everyone,” Gierhart wrote in a Facebook post.
The Panthers shot a 4-under-par-70 along with Lakeside Lutheran. Middleton edged Tomah 60-61 for the team title. The Cardinals finished 14-under-par.
Oregon coach Casey Johnson said the team didn’t play well on Monday.
“Our putters just didn't work today,” Johnson said. “I think we missed nine putts inside 15-feet.”