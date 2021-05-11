The Oregon High School girls golf team ended its season with a fourth-place finish at its WIAA sectional meet on Monday, almost one week after placing third at the team’s regional meet.
Oregon senior Alyssa Schmidt faced a tough wait after she carded a 10-over par 81 at the WIAA sectional golf meet at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton on Monday, May 10.
In one of the first groups to tee off, Schmidt reported her score and was forced to wait for the last scores to come in before knowing if she had qualified for the state meet.
Schmidt ended up in a three-way tie for the final individual qualifying spot with Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr and Jefferson freshman Payton Schmidt and fended off the freshman on the first hole.
After tying on the second playoff hole, Schmidt carded a 5 on the third playoff hole, losing by a stroke to Myhr and narrowly missing out on a state qualification. She ended the day in a tie for fifth place.
“It was just kind of knowing to stay calm. She knew it was a pretty big deal to be in this playoff,” McCorkle said. “And the girls she was playing against, both of them were really good.”
Oregon placed fourth as a team with a score of 361. Middleton won the sectional championship with a score of 320, and Janesville Craig also advanced to the state meet with a 344.
Junior Emily Hopp finished tied for 19th with senior teammate Sam McKee, both carding a 22-over par 93. Freshman Drew Hoffer tied for 21st with a 94. Sophomore Tori Disch finished 41st with a 107.
The greens were unforgiving on Monday, McCorkle said.
“The greens were really, really tough for everybody out there. You could hit it on the front of the green and it would roll all the way off the back. So nothing was holding and then while putting, the greens were really fast.”
The performance at the sectional followed a third-place finish at the regional meet on Wednesday, May 5, at Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville.
Hopp was the Panthers’ top finisher with a 12-over par 83, good for sixth place. Schmidt tied for eighth with an 85, and Hoffer finished with a 96.
McKee carded a 97, and Disch added a 103. Fighting through a tough back nine, McCorkle said her team stepped up at the regional meet.
“I think they did very well. They went out and did what they needed to in order to make it to sectionals.”
McCorkle said she is proud of her team.
“I was very impressed with how the girls played, and I was really pleased with how this season turned out as a first time coach,” she said.