The Oregon girls golf team stayed unbeaten after eding Mount Horeb by one stroke, 193-194 on Monday, April 19, at the Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb.
The win for the Panthers came three days after a 195-224 win over Monona Grove at the Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.
“It’s a team sport and if someone isn’t playing very well, having the other members of the team step up is what really makes a good team,” Oregon coach Morgan McCorkle said.
McCorkle said she wants the golfers to know how to strategically get out of trouble without compounding mistakes.
“I’m trying to take what I learned from playing high school and college golf at a very competitive level and helping teach them,” McCorkle said. “A lot of them are working with a swing coach and are taking lessons from someone. I don’t want to contradict what they are working on. They all have the fundamentals. I’m just trying to help them with the mental game.”
Oregon 193, Mount Horeb 194
Oregon High School junior Emily Hopp shot a 9-over-par 45 to lead the Panthers over Mount Horeb on April 19 at the Norsk Golf Club.
Hopp posted a par on No. 6 and birdied No. 9 to help lead the Panthers by the Vikings by one stroke. Senior Alyssa Schmidt shot a 47 and senior Sam McKee carded a 48. Kennedy Gladden rounded out the stop four for the Panthers,, shooting a 53.
Mount Horeb’s Ellie Lombardo shot a 5-over-par 41 for medalist honors.
Schmidt earned a par pon Nos. 1 and 5. McKee birddied No. 2 and No. 9.
Oregon 195, Monona Grove 224
Schmidt shot a 10-over-par 45 to lead the Panthers to a dual meet win over Monona Grove on Thursday, April 15 at Foxboro.
After a triple bogey on No. 14, Schmidt rebounded and posted pars on Nos. 15 and 18. Freshman Drew Hoffer carded a 46 and junior Emily Hopp shot a 47.
“I think Emily has fit in really well with the team and Drew as a freshman are playing really well,” Oregon coach Morgan McCorkle said.
Hoffer started strong with two pars on No. 10 and No. 11. The most challenging holes for her came on Nos. 12, 13 and 15 where she settled for a double bogeys. Hopp recorded pars on Nos. 10 and 15.
“She has a great swing,” McCorkle said of Hopp. “I’m not trying to tweak their swings. I’m more helping them with course management and strategy.”
Gladden carded a 56 to round out the top four for the Panthers.