For the second time this season, the Oregon High School girls golf team knocked off Stoughton.
The Panthers survived the Vikings by three strokes 181-184 on Thursday, April 29, at the Foxboro Golf Course in Oregon.
Two days before the win over rival Stoughton, the Panthers lost a Badger South Conference road match to Milton 181-190 at the Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Oregon 181, Stoughton 184
Senior Alyssa Schmidt shot a 1-over-par 37 on the front nine to propel the Panthers over the Vikings April 29 at Foxboro Golf Club.
Schmidt posted a par on four of the first five holes. She birdied No. 7 and finished the nine-hole round with six pars.
Both junior Emily Hopp and freshman Drew Hoffer carded a 47. Hopp had pars on Nos. 4, 8 and 9. Kennedy Gladden shot a 53 to round out the top four for the Panthers.
Milton 181, Oregon 190
Hopp shot a 7-over-par 43, but the Red Hawks slipped by the Panthers on their home course on Monday, April 27.
Hopp racked up three pars on Nos. 2, 5, 8 and 9. Oregon’s Tori Disch carded a 46 and Hoffer shot a 47. Gladden shot a 54 to round out the top four for the Panthers. Disch posted pars on Nos. 1 and 8.
Milton’s Hannah Dunk won medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37.