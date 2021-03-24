Entering his 27th season at the helm of the Oregon boys and girls cross country teams, there aren’t many things Doug Debroux hasn’t seen in the sport.
But he’s never experienced a season quite like this one.
His girls squad will begin their alternate fall season this Saturday afternoon at rival Stoughton – the first of five Saturday duals against Badger Conference foes.
“We are all just so thankful that we have this opportunity to come together as a team, train together, compete for one another, and to continue teaching the newcomers/freshmen the core principles of our program,” Debroux said. “We have a team this year that has a solid core of runners with a strong work ethic and are extremely dedicated.”
Oregon returns six letterwinners from a 2019 team that finished second at the Badger South Conference meet behind Monona Grove.
Dasha Vorontsov is back after a dominant freshman season in which she earned first team all-conference honors and a trip to the Division 1 state meet. She placed second at the conference meet in Fort Atkinson, then finished 46th at state with a time of 19:37.4.
The Panthers have just two seniors on this year’s roster – Clara Hughes and Julia Hutchinson (second team all-conference in 2019). Returners Bella Murphy and Grace Riedl lead a group of four juniors.
“They have had a solid winter running cycle, worked hard with a partner or individually last spring during the non-track season,” Debroux said. “They carried that momentum into a very strong summer of base training for this upcoming season.”
Vorontsov and Libby Beirne (22nd at the 2019 conference meet, six spots behind Hutchinson and seven behind Hughes) lead a deep underclassmen group of seven sophomores and 13 freshmen.
“We are very excited with the youth and enthusiasm of our freshmen group,” Debroux said. “We saw signs last summer that they are willing to sacrifice [team training starts at 6 a.m. each weekday during the summer] and are excited to join our program.”
Oregon will have its home duals at either Jaycee Park or Lake Farm Park. The first home dual is scheduled for next Saturday against Mount Horeb, followed by trips to Milton (April 10) and Monona Grove (April 17). The Panthers are set to end the regular season April 24 at home against Monroe.