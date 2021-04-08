The Oregon High School girls cross country team turned in a perfect performance for the second time this season.
Oregon swept the top five spots and ran to a perfect score of 15 points to cruise by Mount Horeb in a dual meet 15-43 on Saturday, April 3, at Jaycee Park in Oregon.
Oregon sophomore Dasha Voronsov won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20 minutes, 33.6 seconds. Fellow sophomore Libby Beirne finished second (21:35), senior Julia Hutchinson took third (21:52), junior Grace Reidl placed fourth (22:00) and junior Amelia Hermanson took fifth (22:11.3).
Junior Rhya Brandemuehl, the top finisher for Mount Horeb, was 21.6 seconds behind Hermanson.