The Oregon High School girls cross country team has won every race in the alternate fall season this spring, and that dominance continued over the weekend.
The Panthers had a 1-2 finish from sophomore Dasha Vorontsov and senior Julia Hutchinson to roll by Monona Grove 19-40 in a Badger South Conference dual meet on Saturday, April 17, at DeForest High School.
Vorontsov ran the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 18.11 seconds and Hutchinson finished in 21:39.58 to sweep the top two spots.
Sophomore Libby Bierne finished fourth (21:46.51) and junior Amelia Hermanson placed fifth (21:48.91). Junior Grace Riedl took seventh (22:16.55) to round out the top five for the Panthers.
Oregon will host Monroe in a Badger South Conference dual on Saturday, April 24.