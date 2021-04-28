The Oregon High School girls cross country team remained unbeaten in dual meets in the regular season, coming within three spots of a third perfect score this season.
Oregon sophomore Dasha Vorontsov won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 51.9 seconds. The Panthers had five of the top six runners and rolled by Monroe 18-45 in the regular season finale on Saturday April 24, at Jaycee Park.
“I felt really good and a lot better than the last time I raced on this course,” Vorontsov said. “This was definitely a really good race to get ready for sectionals.”
Voronstov said her goal was to run a time in the 19-minute range.
“I did so I’m really happy for that,” she said. “I think we bond really well, push each other. Since we get along really well, we work stronger together.”
Sophomore Libby Beirne sprinted over the final 200 meters to overtake Monroe freshman Jaclyn Elgin for second place. Beirne finished in 21:29.7, only 1.5 seconds ahead of Elgin.
“I had a goal to get second so I just did what I could to get it,” Beirne said. “I was lucky to get her in the end.”
Oregon junior Amelia Hermanson took fourth (21:35.5) and senior Julia Hutchinson finished fifth (21:38.5) and junior Grace Riedl placed sixth (21:48.6).
“We have learned how to pack up really well,” Beirne said. “That is super important in this sport, because it’s really what you need to score points.”
The competition between the Oregon runners is on display in every practice.
“We all want each other to succeed,” Beirne said. “We let each other do what we can to get better. I think we are always working together and pushing each other. I think that carries over to the race and we feel more comfortable.”
Oregon coach Doug Debroux said the only focus right now is to get better.
“These girls have been preparing for a year,” Debroux said. “I know they will be smart with their training and be ready to pop next Saturday. That’s all we are worried about. I know we will walk away proud with how we have prepared over the past year.”
Debroux said he doesn’t care about the Panthers staying unbeaten in dual meets.
“I’m proud of how hard they worked in the offseason and how much they prepared,” he said. “Win or lose, if we race great, we are proud of that.”
Oregon will compete in the Stoughton sectional on Saturday. The top two teams qualify for state and the top five runners not on those teams also earn state berths.
The 16-team sectional is divided up into two races of eight teams each because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After both races, team and individual results will be tabulated.
“I think it will help us a lot knowing the course,” Beirne said. “It makes it definitely easier to know where to push and where to start kicking it.”
Vorontsov said Stoughton’s course is really good for setting personal-record times. She enters the sectional with a season-best time of 19:31.
“We will race our hearts out next Saturday,” Debroux said of the Stoughton sectional. “Whatever happens, happens. Our girls love that course and they know the course. When they visualize the course, they will visualize great things on that course.”