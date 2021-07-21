Oregon High School graduate Carleigh Roberts closed out her prep career by playing in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 2 All-Star game on Wednesday, July 14, at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Roberts scored 10 points, but the Red All-Stars lost to the North 111-71.
Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens led the North with 25 points, scoring 16 in the first half.
Roberts helped lead the Panthers to a 7-3 record this season. She averaged a team-high 9.8 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Roberts was a key cog off the bench in Oregon’s run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2020. The state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.