Oregon senior Carleigh Roberts has been selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game this summer.
Roberts averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 assist and 4.1 rebounds per game, and helped lead the Panthers to a 7-3 record. Oregon, a WIAA Division 2 state qualifier last year, was bumped up to Division 1 and lost a regional game to Waunakee 55-46.
Roberts served as a vital cog in Oregon’s press, averaging 2.1 steals per game and led the team in 3-pointers made (12).
The game will be one of five girls games Wednesday, July 15, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells. Five boys WBCA All-Star games will be played there July 14. Each team will feature 10 to 12 players from the Class of 2021.
Last year’s WBCA All-Star games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each athlete participating in the All-Star Games must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
Former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin launched the MACC Fund in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at age 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.