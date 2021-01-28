Senior guard Jaelyn Nedelcoff scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Oregon girls basketball team to a 52-31 win over Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 21, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Oregon (2-1) led by eight points at the half, then outscored the Silver Eagles 25-12 in the second half.
“I think we showed a lot of growth,” Oregon coach Adam Wamsley said.
Senior forward Emily Statz scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Wamsley said the Panthers missed some opportunities in the first half, then turned it up a notch.
“In the second half, our ball movement, passing and cutting was very good,” he said. “We opened it up because our execution was a lot better.”
Junior guard Emily Mortenson added nine points and junior guard Payton Lang chipped in seven. Senior forward Megan Bloyer grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
Oregon will play six games in the next 11 days. The Panthers are being bumped up to Division 1 for the postseason because of more than 30 teams opting out of winter sports. The Panthers will play next at Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 28.
“Being moved up will definitely be a challenge,” Wamsley said. “We will have to be playing our best basketball in a couple of weeks.”
Last year, Oregon made a run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the first time since back-to-back state trips in 1980 and ‘81.
“We have a motivated and talented group that is ready for any challenge,” Wamsley said. “We will hopefully make some noise when regionals start.”