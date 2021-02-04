Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of snow expected this afternoon. High 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.