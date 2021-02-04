The Oregon High School girls basketball team extended its winning streak to four straight games after rolling to two more wins last week.
Oregon (4-2) knocked off Sauk Prairie 50-35 on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac. The next day, the Panthers stormed past Milton 69-21.
Oregon 50, Sauk Prairie 35
Senior guard Carliegh Roberts had a solid all-around game to lead the Panthers over the Eagles on Jan. 28, scoring 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds and five steals. Oregon led at half by five points, and the Panthers outscored the Eagles in the second half 25-15.
Junior Payton Lang scored nine points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Senior forward Megan Bloyer added nine points and senior guard Jaelyn Nedelcoff chipped in six points, with eight assists.
Oregon committed an uncharacteristic 23 turnovers. The Panthers shot 43.7% and Roberts hit three of the team’s five 3-pointers.
Oregon 69, Milton 21
The Panthers turned in a dominating first half and that sparked them to a win over the Red Hawks on Jan. 29.
Senior forward Emily Statz scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Nedelcoff added nine points and MaKayla Vondra chipped in eight.
Oregon shot 52.2% (23 of 44), including an astonishing 89.4% from the free throw line (17 of 19).
Roberts scored eight points and dished out seven assists. Bloyer scored eight points and Lily Eisele chipped in seven points and seven rebounds.