The Oregon High School girls basketball team received the No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo/Pardeeville/Portage regional.
The WIAA released the seeds and regional brackets on Sunday, Jan. 31. Oregon (4-2) will play No. 5-seeded Middleton in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at a site to be determined.
The top seed in the regional is Waunakee (4-3), with Verona (2-2) receiving the No. 2 seed.
Verona will play No. 3 seed DeForest (7-3) in a semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at a site to be determined.
Oregon, which made a run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the first time since back-to-back state trips in 1980-81, has won four straight games.
The opening round of regional play is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9. The second round is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, with regional finals on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The brackets will be reseeded prior to sectional semifinals scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, with the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 20. After the regional championship game, the sectional will be reseeded and the brackets will be released on Feb. 14.