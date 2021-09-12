The third quarter belonged to Teague Szudy.
Szudy racked up 277 yards and four touchdowns — with three in the third quarter — as the Oregon football team earned its first conference win of the season with a 34-20 Badger-Large victory over Janesville Parker on Friday, Sept. 10, at Monterey Stadium.
The senior running back ran for 251 yards on 26 carries, finding the end zone four times. He also grabbed two catches for 26 yards. Senior running back Amir Warren also added six carries for 34 yards and a score.
Quarterback Cameron Gates completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards. Henry Weink was the Panthers’ leading receiver on the night with three catches for 29 yards.
The Vikings (1-3, 0-2 Badger-Large) struck first in the opening quarter with a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Anthony Brooks, but Oregon (2-2, 1-1) responded with a 7-yard rushing score from Warren.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the second quarter to make it 13-13 at halftime. Szudy busted a 50-yard touchdown on the ground to tie the contest.
In the third quarter, the Panthers broke the game open as Szudy ran for touchdowns of 3, 19 and 10. The Panther defense pitched a shutout in the quarter to give Oregon a 34-13 advantage heading into the final quarter.
A passing touchdown in the fourth quarter from Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg would cap off the game’s scoring.
With the win, Oregon joins three other conference teams (Janesville Craig, Watertown and Beaver Dam) at 1-1 in the standings. Craig will host the Panthers Friday, Sept. 17, back at Monterey Stadium.