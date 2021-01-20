A Sun Prairie football-only conference realignment plan requesting a switch to the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight is headed to the WIAA Board of Control.
The WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee reviewed several plans on Jan. 6, including a request from Sun Prairie to move its two high schools into the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight for football only when Sun Prairie West opens for the 2022-23 school year. The Board of Control will discuss and might take action on the plan at its March 6 meeting.
The intent of the new conference realignment process is to apply a more formalized method for member schools to request relief from conference affiliations, said WIAA director of communications Todd Clark in a WIAA news release.
“The new collaborative model adds structure, enhanced communication and transparency to the realignment process,” he said. “All levels of school administration at each member school are informed of the committee’s deliberations and decisions.”
A committee of member school administrators has been established to evaluate all realignment requests and present them to the WIAA Board, which retains the authority to make final determinations of all conference alignment decisions, Clark said.
If the two Sun Prairie schools shift to the Badger Large Conference, Beloit Memorial would shift to the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Big Eight then would become an eight-school conference, playing seven league games and two nonconference games. Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig would move back to the Big Eight after a two-year hiatus where they agreed to play in the Badger Conference South. Oregon, with an enrollment of 1,161, would remain in the Badger Large, while Stoughton (978) would be the fourth-largest school in the Badger Small.
Because of a combination of requests — including movement by River Falls and West Salem to other conferences – it would lead to Baraboo and Reedsburg entering the Mississippi Valley Conference and DeForest moving to the Badger Small Conference.
Madison Edgewood would then move from the Rock Valley to the Capitol Conference, which also would include New Glarus-Monticello.