The new-look Badger Conference was scheduled to debut last season, but the league season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means this year will be the inaugural season of the Badger Large and Badger Small Conferences. The conference was realigned based on enrollment and all the largest enrollment schools are in the Badger Large, including Oregon. The Panthers will not be in the same conference as Stoughton for the first time in decades.
The Badger Large Conference welcomes both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig, who have competed in the Big Eight Conference with the Madison-area schools for 53 years before the changeup in football.
Oregon coach Dan Kissling said perennial powers Waunakee and DeForest are the preseason favorites in the Badger Large. Waunakee and DeForest have been the class of the previous Badger North Conference, combining to win 16 of the past 17 conference titles.
The Warriors have three all-state players returning from last spring.
Beaver Dam
Spring record: 1-5
2019 record: 2-7
2019 Conference finish: Fifth in Badger North
Beaver Dam averaged 166 passing yards per game last season. The Golden Beavers return senior wide receiver Alex Soto who had 19 receptions for 166 yards and two TDs last spring.
Seniors Jaden Barstow at defensive back and Connor Strasser are back as the top two tacklers on defense. Barstow had 40 tackles last spring and Strasser had 39 tackles and five fumble recoveries.
DeForest
Spring record: 6-1
2019 record: 14-0
2019 Conference finish: First in Badger North
Deven Magli, a North Dakota commit, is an all-state player returning at wide receiver. He had 16 receptions for 309 yards and two TDs last spring. He also rushed for 105 yards on six carries.
Junior quarterback Mason Keyes is back after passing for 1,158 yards with 10 TDs and three interceptions last season. Keyes also has a big weapon in 6-3 tight end Max Weisbrod at tight end. Weisbrod had 16 receptions for 329 yards and three TDs last spring.
Janesville Craig
Spring 2021 record: 0-5
2019 record: 1-8
2019 Conference finish: Tied for last in Big Eight Conference
The Cougars have the largest enrollment (1,714) in the conference, but are coming off a spring season where they didn’t win a game and averaged only 8.2 points per game.
Craig returns senior quarterback Hunter Kleitz and running back Marshall Harriel, who is a dangerous weapon out of the backfield. Harriel had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 25-14 loss to Janesville Parker last spring.
Jake Schaffner, who didn’t play in the spring, is expected to contribute as a quarterback and a linebacker or safety.
Janesville Parker
Spring record: 2-4
2019 record: 1-8
2019 Conference finish: Tied for last in Big Eight Conference
The Vikings will have to replace two starting running backs and quarterback from last spring.
The top offensive player back is senior wide receiver Anthony Brooks, who caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown last season. He also rushed for 157 yards and two TDs.
The Vikings also bring back seniors Jax Spoden at linebacker and Treveon Sanda at defensive back.
Milton
Spring record: 5-2
2019 record: 9-2
2019 Conference finish: Tied for first in Badger South
Milton coach Rodney Wedig was recently informed that he will be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in April. He has coached 26 years and led Walworth Big Foot to a Division 4 state title in 2009 and a state runner-up finish in 2012. Wedig is in his third year with the Red Hawks, who shared the Badger South Conference championship with Stoughton in 2019.
Milton is led by senior Zack Bothun, a linebacker and running back, who was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and fumble recoveries last season.
The Red Hawks are also counting on Jack Campion at safety, receiver and return specialist. Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions last spring.
Oregon
Spring record: 2-3
2019 record: 4-6
2019 Conference finish: Sixth
The Panthers bring back 10 starters from a team that went 2-3 last spring. Oregon played most of its home games last spring at DeForest High School because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that limited the crowds allowed at games. The home field advantage will be back for the Panthers.
Oregon brings back its entire backfield — seniors Teague Szudy, Austin Saunders at running back and Ty Warren at wing back. Senior quarterback Drew Kessenich returns to guide the offense. Two-year offensive line starters Al McKarns and Johnny Meyer will be key in getting the running game going.
On defense, the Panthers will look to the leadership of senior Cooper King at inside linebacker to a unit that gave up just 12.2 points per game last spring.
Waunakee
Spring record: 6-0
2019 record: 12-2
2019 Conference finish: Second in Badger North Conference
The Warriors are led by three all-state returnees Andrew Keller, Jack Dotzler and Quentin Keene.
Dotzler is a 6-7, 255-pound offensive lineman who is committed to Iowa. Keller at 6-5 is a big target at tight end who is committed to Iowa State.
At quarterback, Keene completed 78.2 percent of his passes last spring and passed for 1,12 yards and 18 TDs last spring.
Watertown
Fall 2020 record: 2-6
2019 record: 6-4
2019 Conference finish: Tied for third in Badger South
Watertown was one of a few teams that played a season last fall.
The Goslings went 2-6 and lost a Level 1 playoff game to Oconomowoc 48-6.
Senior Caleb Huff is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference and is the catalyst for the Goslings. He passed for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns.