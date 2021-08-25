Oregon football coach Dan Kissling has the luxury of using a three-pronged attack at running back this season.
The Panthers return a trio of senior starters in the backfield - Teague Szudy at fullback, Austin Saunders at running back and Amir Warren at wing back.
“We bring intensity and the right energy and we come ready to play,” Warren said. “We want to be fast and get done fast so we give our heart out every day.”
Oregon runs a Wing-T offense and the fullback plays a feature role. Szudy led the team with 264 rushing yards and six touchdowns last spring.
Kissling said the key to the running back core is its versatility.
“A lot of teams can stop one or two guys, but when you have three it makes it more difficult to defend,” Kissling said.
Szudy said the Panthers’ offense will be dynamic and physical. Each back brings their own strengths to the table. Szudy is the hammer in the running game who gets the tough inside yards.
“Teague has really good vision and if there is not a hole there he will find a way to get some positive yards,” Kissling said.
Saunders and Warren rely on speed and quickness. Oregon uses them to attack opposing defenses on the edge.
“We are explosive and create plays,” Szudy said. “If we don’t have a hole we will make our own and we will start shifting people in the open field.”
Both Szudy and Saunders are entering their third year as starters.
Saunders said every year, he has gotten better along with Szudy.
“I feel as you get older you get more experience and can see the field a lot better and the game really slows down,” Saunders said. “You are able to read how players are coming at you, see all of the plays developing so you can pick the right holes.”
Saunders rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns last season and he also caught a touchdown. He has averaged 18.8 yards per catch in his career.
Szudy said he’s excited about the passing game.
“Drew really improved a lot over the offseason and he had a solid season last year,” Szudy said. “We have a lot of speed on the outside.”
Szudy said the offense is ahead of last year because there are fewer COVID-19 practice restrictions.
“Last year we could barely hit each other,” he said. “I’m expecting a big year out of this offense.”
Warren has battled concussions during his career with the Panthers. He is considering competing in track and field or football in college.
“This is a great opportunity to show who we are,” Warren said. “I expect that we are all hungry all season.”