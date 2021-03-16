Depth shouldn’t be a concern at several positions for the Oregon High School football team, but it could be at other key spots during the alternative spring season.
The Panthers return 15 letterwinners – including five offensive starters and four on the defensive side – from a team that went 4-6 during the fall of 2019.
Oregon lost running backs Mason Grender (team-high 446 rushing yards, 11.4 yards per carry and eight total touchdowns) and Matt Kissling (averaged 7.7 yards per rush) to graduation, but return a variety of backfield options.
Juniors Teague Szudy (78 carries, 365 yards and team-high six touchdowns last season) and Austin Saunders (46 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns, averaged 22.8 yards per catch) are expected to take on most of the workload in the Panthers’ wing-T offense. Coach Dan Kissling, entering his 11th year at the helm, expects sophomore Seth Niday to take on a larger role at running back and linebacker. Kissling has also been impressed in the offseason by junior McFarland transfer Daniel Cain, who also plays running back and linebacker.
Senior wide receiver Donovan Johnson averaged 22.9 yards per reception in 2019 (11 catches for 252 yards) and caught two touchdowns. Kissling said the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job is junior Drew Kessnich, who would succeed Erik Victorson (42% completion percentage, 817 passing yards and six touchdowns last season).
Logan Woodson and Adam Yates are gone along the offensive line, but 2019 honorable mention all-conference selections Al McKarns and Johnathan Meyer are back alongside returning senior Ben Outhouse.
Senior tight end/defense end Gabe Pearson, who was named second team all-conference at both positions last season, is back after recording 83 tackles (12 for loss) and three sacks last season. Senior Clay Haggerty is expected to anchor a veteran linebacking corps just a year after making a team-high 108 tackles (nine for loss) on his way to second team all-conference honors. Classmate Ryan McCorkle was an honorable mention all-conference outside linebacker in his second year as a starter in 2019.
Fellow senior Aden Look is expected to lead the defensive secondary.
“We expect to have a great spring and memorable season for our seniors who lost out in the fall,” Kissling said. “It’s really about them and giving them a chance to play one more time for their school. Another goal is to get our juniors ready for their senior year. We are going to play many kids in order to gain some experience.”
The Panthers will play their first three games at DeForest High School. The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, against Monona Grove, followed by a Badger Large Conference game against Janesville Craig the following Saturday.
Oregon will play a true road game against DeForest – the defending Division 3 state champion – on Friday, Apr. 9, before hitting the road for Janesville Parker a week later.
The Panthers will have a bye week before ending the season with their lone home game against rival Stoughton.
“All of our COVID protocols are in place to try to have a safe season,” Kissling said. “I have called some coaches from all over the state who played in the fall about their procedures and advice. Some made it without incident and others had to close down for a few weeks.”