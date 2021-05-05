With a bloody cut showing through the tape on his chin, Oregon High School senior defensive end Gabe Pearson walked around Panther Stadium one final time talking with and hugging teammates.
It wasn’t the ending he wanted, as the Oregon football team’s late rally came up short in a 12-7 loss to Badger South Conference rival Stoughton on Friday, April 30. But he was glad it was at home.
“It’s a silver lining,” Pearson said. “It’s a blessing knowing my last game was going to be at Panther Stadium, win or lose. I’m so thankful for this day and team. Being able to play my last game as a Panther here means a lot to us.”
Oregon had (2-3) played all of its previous home games at DeForest High School because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions and to preserve Panther Stadium grass until the regular-season finale against the Vikings on Friday.
It was a hectic finish after a scoreless first half.
Trailing 6-0 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers mounted an eight-play, 53-yard drive down to the Vikings’ 12-yard line. But the Vikings’ defense bottled up Oregon on fourth-and-1 to force a turnover on downs.
Moments later, Stoughton responded with an eight-play, 52-yard drive capped off by senior Brooks Empey scoring on a 5-yard run on an option pitch by O’Connor to give the Vikings a 12-0 lead with 2:25 left.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to answer with a quick strike. Oregon sophomore quarterback Drew Kessenich connected with senior Donovan Johnson on a 50-yard TD pass to cut the Vikings’ lead to 12-7.
“All of the preparation just came together,” Johnson said. “I just had to get it for the team. It was the last home game with everything on the line. I just couldn’t miss it.”
The touchdown was set up by Pearson’s booming 52-yard punt from deep inside the Panthers’ end zone that gave the Oregon defense a shot not to play on a short field.
Oregon attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but it rolled out of bounds. Hill sealed the victory with a 6-yard run for a first down on third-and-2 from the Vikings’ 47-yard line.
The Panthers’ defense forced two turnovers and forced two turnovers on downs by the Vikings, including a second-half goal-line stand.
“Defensively, I can’t take any credit for that,” Pearson said. “It doesn’t work with one or two star players. If you find a core of 11 guys together and you can do some fun stuff like the turnovers and turnovers on downs.”
Johnson had three receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kessenich completed 3 of 14 passes for 116 yards with one touchdown. He appeared to complete a TD pass to Johnson in the third quarter, but officials ruled that Johnson’s feet were out of bounds.v
Stoughton opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 70-yard drive, culminating in junior running back Darrick Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run. The Vikings missed the extra point and led 6-0 with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Stoughton senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor had a critical 14-yard pass to Landon Lynch-Youngman on third-and-5 from their own 35-yard line to keep the scoring drive alive. O’Connor also had a key 14-yard run on the drive.
“It’s kind of what I thought would happen tonight,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said of the defensive battle. “They just happen to have a couple of big plays that has been uncharacteristic of us this year. We had a hard time running the ball.”
The next football season will start in about 3 ½ months.
“It’s like a college program with spring football,” Kissling said. “We have guys that will be ready to play next year and will hit the weight room on Tuesday.”