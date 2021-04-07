After being in the COVID-19 protocol and missing the season opener, Oregon High School senior running back Tegaue Szudy took advantage of his opportunity in a welcome back moment.
Szudy rushed for 160 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns to power Oregon to a 41-0 thrashing of Janesville Craig on Saturday, April 3, at DeForest High School.
Oregon coach Dan Kissling said Szudy missed the season opener on Friday, March 27 against Monona Grove because of COVID-19 procedures.
“We were just being safe,” Kissling said. “It was good to see him bounce back. Every time he got the ball he gained positive yards and he didn’t go down easily. It was a huge motivation for our linemen and team to see it.”
With the win, Oregon improves to 1-1. The Panthers will play at DeForest on Friday, April 9.
“There is not as much to play for this year without the playoffs, I think with them (DeForest) coming off a state win and having won 18 straight games, it would be nice to knock them off,” Kissling said. “It will be a big test.”
The Panthers broke the game open with a 21-point first quarter against the Cougars on Saturday. Szudy had touchdown runs of 31, 17 and 24 yards in the first quarter. He added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter to help the Panthers take a 27-0 lead over the Cougars at the half.
Oregon junior Austin Saunders scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter. Saunders rushed for 92 yards on 10 carries.
The Panthers’ defense limited Craig to 121 total yards. The defensive performance by Oregon came after limiting Monona Grove to 13 points in the opener.
“I think against MG we had an eye-opening experience because it has been a long time since we had done live tackling,” Kissling said. “I think we made some big improvements and were up to the task.”