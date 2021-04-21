Oregon High School senior running back Teague Szudy rushed for two touchdowns to propel the Panthers to a 20-9 win over Janesville Parker in a non conference game on Friday, April 16, at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
After a scoreless first quarter, Oregon junior quarterback Drew Kessenich connected with Seth Niday on a 5-yard TD pass in the second quarter. The Vikings answered with Sam O’Leary’s 11-yard TD pass to Matthrw Hartwig, which tied the game at 7.
Szudy then scored on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 13-7 lead at the half. After a safety by the Vikings in the third quarter, Oregon responded with a Szudy 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Oregon (2-2) had four fumbles but lost just one. The Panthers have a bye week before hosting Stoughton on Friday, April 30.