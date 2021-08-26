By watching one practice, fans could tell what is one of the strengths of the Oregon High School football team this fall.
The Panthers will rely on their team speed and quickness across the board. Oregon brings back three backs among eight starters, including senior Teague Szudy at fullback and senior Austin Saunders at running back in their third year as starters in a Wing-T offense. Szudy rushed for 264 yards and scored six touchdowns last season.
“If we stay healthy we will be pretty good and will compete with anybody,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “We played a lot of kids in the spring so we have a lot of kids who have some good experience which will help us this year.”
Senior Drew Kessenich is in his second year as the starting quarterback.
Kissling, who was a four-year starter at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-captain his senior season in 1988, said it’s always good to have a quarterback with experience in the conference.
“Drew is a good leader and has great instincts,” Kissling said.
Kessenich passed for 434 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in five games last spring. He completed 45 percent of his passes but often looks to hit a home run on the deep pass.
Oregon returns four offensive line starters, led by Al McKarns and Johnny Meyer, who are two-year starters and junior Tyler Wald at center. Mason Baker also saw significant starting time at offensive tackle last season and will be relied on even more to anchor protection for Kessenich.
The Panthers have three starting linebackers returning led by senior Cooper King, who was second on the team with 49 tackles last spring. The other starting linebackers back are junior Seth Niday and senior Joe Roemer. Senior Andy Naives is back at linebacker after not playing last spring because he was focused on baseball. Niaves started at linebacker as a sophomore in 2019.
Roemer had 35 tackles and three tackles for loss last spring.
“Joe is one of the better outside linebackers in the league,” he said.
The Panthers will need several new starters to step up on the defensive line, where Gabe Pearson, who had six sacks, graduated.
“We are not overly big but have good team speed and experience,” Kissling said.
Junior Karl Brooks is back as a starter on the defensive line. Kissling said Brooks could be one of Oregon’s best defensive lineman in years.
In the secondary, the Panthers are relying on Eli Weink and Henry Weink at defensive back.
Kissling said Waunakee, featuring three returning Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State players, is the favorite to win the conference championship.
He said DeForest and Milton will also be contenders. He has high expectations for a senior-laden Oregon team.
“We will have our work cut for us as every team in the Badger Large are all pretty decent,” he said. “I am optimistic that we will finish somewhere at the top of our conference but again we need to stay healthy.”