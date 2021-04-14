Oregon junior quarterback Drew Kessenich tossed two touchdown passes in the first half as the Panthers were looking to upset DeForest on the road on Friday, April 9.
The Norskies got two field goals from Tyler Tisch and Mason Keyes threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Tisch to beat Oregon 27-14.
“I don’t know if our kids believed they could play with them right off the bat,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “I think the edge DeForest had is they have a 17-game winning streak and were coming off a Division 2 state title. I think our kids played really well and we continue to get better on offense.”
The Panthers (1-2) took an early lead on Kessenich’s 13-yard TD pass to Austin Saunders in the first quarter.
Keyes then hooked up with Max Weisbrod on an 8-yard TD pass and Devin Magil scored on a 12-yard run to give the Norskies a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Oregon answered when Kessenich connected with Donovan Johnson on a 15-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14 in the second quarter.
“I knew he’s a special kid,” Kissling said of Kesenich in his first year as the starting quarterback on the varsity. “He’s tough and he will stand in there and throw the ball. A lot of kids at this age when they get knocked down it affects their throws. I think he has earned a lot of respect from the offense because he stands in there.”
Tisch then booted a 24-yard field goal to give the Norskies a 17-14 lead at the half. DeForest 16 unanswered points. Keyes tossed a 67-yard TD pass to Finley in the third quarter to give the Norskies a 24-14 lead.
“That was a back-breaker,” Kissling said.
Kissling said the Panthers’ defense played great and only gave up one long play in the second half.
“For our seniors it’s their last hurrah and they are being good leaders,” Kissling said. “
Kessenich generated 116 yards of offense. He completed 7 of 18 passes for 81 yards for two touchdowns. He also ran for 35 yards on seven carries. Johnson had two receptions for 21 yards.
The Norskies had a balanced offense that piled up more than 400 total yards — — (219 rushing, 207 passing).
On defense, Oregon’s Aden Look had a team-high 14 tackles. Both Clay Haggerty and Gabe Pearson finished with 10 tackles and Andrew Passnecker had one sack.