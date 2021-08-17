Adrian Mustacci

Oregon junior Adrian Mustacci sacks Sauk Prairie quarterback Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr. in a scirmmage on Friday, Aug. 13, in Oregon.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

The Oregon High School football team will kick off the season at Stoughton on Friday, Aug. 20.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Collins Field in Stoughton. Even though Oregon and Stoughton are in different conferences, this is one of two conference crossover games for both teams.

The Badger Conference was realigned into a Large-Small split for football only. Oregon is a member of the Badger Large Conference and Stoughton is in the Badger Small Conference. In last year’s game, the Vikings edged the Panthers 12-7.

Oregon hosted a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13, with Sauk Prairie, Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial.

