The Oregon High School football team will kick off the season at Stoughton on Friday, Aug. 20.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Collins Field in Stoughton. Even though Oregon and Stoughton are in different conferences, this is one of two conference crossover games for both teams.
The Badger Conference was realigned into a Large-Small split for football only. Oregon is a member of the Badger Large Conference and Stoughton is in the Badger Small Conference. In last year’s game, the Vikings edged the Panthers 12-7.
Oregon hosted a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13, with Sauk Prairie, Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial.
A football preview for the Wisconsin Media Group will be published on Thursday, Aug. 26. Check out the preview in next week’s edition.