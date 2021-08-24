Oregon senior quarterback Drew Kessenich channeled former Green Bay Packer quarterback Don “Majik Man” Majkowski, throwing three touchdowns to almost pull off an improbable comeback in the season opener against Stoughton.
Majkowski was a quarterback for the Packers for six years (1987-1992) and had a flair for the dramatic at the end of games.
Kessenich hooked up with senior Henry Weink on a 34-yard touchdown pass on third-and-9 late in the fourth quarter. Oregon senior fullback Teague Szudy ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left.
Locked in a tie game, Stoughton senior running back Darrick Hill punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds to go to give the Vikings a 27-21 win over the Panthers in a thrilling season opener on Friday, Aug. 20, at Collins Field.
Fans got their money’s worth in the opener for both teams. The Vikings built a 14-point second-half lead only to see Oregon rally.
“We keep believing in ourselves,” Kessenich said. “When we are on the bench we are like guys we got this next one. I think it will give us a lot of confidence going into next week’s game against Madison West.”
Kessenich completed 7 of 12 passes for 96 yards. Szudy carried a big load for the Panthers, rushing for 137 yards on 22 carries. He also had five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
“We keep hammering home in practice that we can play with anyone in the state,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said. “I think our offense is that explosive.”
The Vikings in a final 2-minute hurry-up mode marched 73 yards in nine-plays, capped off by Hill’s game-winning touchdown. On the drive, Hill ripped off runs of 14 and 19 yards. On the scoring play, the Vikings went to their “Hippo” offensive set, featuring two tight ends and two fullbacks.
Hill rushed for 271 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns.
“They were battling hard and had their foot on the gas like they always do,” Hill said of Oregon. “The rivalry was the big driving factor this week. We wanted to end out on top our senior year. All these guys we have been fighting against since fourth grade.”
The Panthers had one-last ditch opportunity in the final nine seconds, Kessenich tossed an 8-yard hook and lateral pass to Szudy to Oregon’s 44-yard line. With three seconds to go, Kessenich looked to throw a Hail Mary pass, but the Vikings’ three-man rush pressured him out of the pocket and his last desperation pass fell incomplete.
Stoughton rushed for 355 total yards, but the Panthers’ defense forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception by Oregon senior Linus Maurice.
Kissling said there were some breakdowns on the defensive line against the Vikings.
“We have some new guys playing on the defensive line for the first time and it showed,” Kissling said. “Stoughton has a Division I and a couple Division II linemen (college commits) and that’s tough. The goal was to make them earn it and I think they did that.”
On Oregon’s first drive of the game in the first quarter, the Panthers had a 69-yard TD run by Kessenich wiped out by an illegal block penalty. The Panthers had three penalties on their first drive and had their second drive stall at the Vikings’ own 8-yard line in a turnover on downs.
Hill bolted for a 37-yard TD run on the Vikings’ first drive. Stoughton then took advantage of the turnover on downs the defense came up with on the Panthers’ second drive.
The Vikings cashed in on a 10-play, 92-yard drive, culminating in Hill’s 21-yard TD run to give Stougthton a 13-0 lead about midway through the second quarter.
Oregon answered with a seven-play, 70-yard drive, capped off by Kessenich’s 5-yard TD pass to Austin Saunders with 3:56 left in the second quarter. The big play of the drive was Szudy’s 59-yard run.
The Vikings added to their six-point lead with a 12-play, 68-yard drive, ending on Hill’s 7-yard TD run. Hill also ran in the two-point conversion to give the Vikings a 21-7 lead.
“In the past we may have had some teams that gave up,” Kissling said. “This team didn’t give up. I think we are a team that showed some grit.”
The Panthers responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive, culminating in Kessenich’s rollout to the right and 16-yard TD pass back to the left.
“Teague told me before to look at me left,” Kessenich said. “At first, I wasn’t focused on Teague, but the receivers to the right. I surveyed the field and saw no one open on the right and saw Teague wide open. I made sure I wasn’t across the line of scrimmage.”
Oregon senior wing back Amir Warren rushed for 68 yards on eight eight carries and Saunders added 36 rushing yards on nine carries.
“It will be hard for teams to pick one person to stop,” Kissling said.
That set the stage for a frantic finish in the fourth quarter.
Oregon hosts Madison West in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The game was moved from Friday to Thursday because of a shortage of officials, Kissling said.
The Regents run a spread option-based offensive attack.
“We will have our hands full,” he said. “They have some pretty talented kids skill wise. They have some guys playing two-ways and maybe we can wear them down like Stoughton did to us.”