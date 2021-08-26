Oregon High School senior Cooper King is one of the linchpins to the Panthers’ defense.
In a shortened season last spring, the Oregon defense gave up just 12.2 points per game. King is an inside linebacker and is one of the catalysts of the defense, he returns as the leading tackler (49) on the team.
King has big expectations for improving a defense that allowed only 86 passing yards and 142 rushing yards per game last season.
Q: What do you enjoy the most about playing inside linebacker?
A: I get to hit people a lot. That’s all I do.
Q: What are the strengths of the team this season?
A: Our secondary is significantly better on defense and our tackles and guards on the offensive line are stepping up. They have been playing varsity for three years now.
Q: What are your expectations for the Oregon football team this season?
A: My expectations are our defense will come out to play every game. We will come out, hit hard and get our team fired up. The offense will come out on the first drive and score. I’m expecting our offensive line will be able to march the ball down the field consistently.
Q: What is your favorite Oregon football tradition?
A: Homecoming night when all of the players make a tunnel and each player is called up through the box. The seniors run out with their number and slap everybody’s hands, including all of the football players and cheerleaders.
Q: What are your college plans?
A: The two options I’m considering is playing Division II or Division III football in Wisconsin or the most likely one is I’m going to go to LSU in Louisiana and study biomedical engineering.