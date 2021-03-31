Locked in a tie game as the seconds ticked away, the Oregon football team used double coverage on Monona Grove wide receiver Henry Walsh to prevent a Hail Mary in its season opener Saturday, March 27, at DeForest High School.
It didn’t work.
Walsh hauled in a last-ditch 36-yard pass from quarterback Casey Marron in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 1 second left to stun the Panthers 13-7.
Oregon senior linebacker Ryan McCorkle had three interceptions to lead the Panthers’ defense.
One of them turned back the Silver Eagles at the goal line with 1 minute, 43 seconds left.
But the Monona Grove defense held, and the Silver Eagles took back the ball with 44 seconds to go. A penalty and a short pass by Marron set up his late-game heroics.
Oregon junior running back Austin Saunders rumbled 54 yards for the Panthers’ only score midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Saunders rushed for 78 yards on seven carries and one touchdown.
Oregon quarterback Drew Kessenich was 8-of-13 passing for 87 yards. Senior Donovan Johnson had five receptions for 66 yards.
Marron completed 19 of 27 passes for 243 yards.