The Sun Prairie football team’s days as a Big Eight Conference power are coming to an end after a new football-only realignment plan received approval on Friday, April 16, in a WIAA Board of Control meeting.
Starting in the 2022-23 season when Sun Prairie East High School opens, both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West will become members of the Badger Large Conference. There are 23 schools affected by the statewide conference realignment plan that came by a request from Sun Prairie to join the Badger Large Conference for football only.
Oregon would remain in the Badger Large Conference.
Other area teams changing conferences for the 2022-23 season are:
- Janesville Craig back to the Big Eight Conference from the Badger Large Conference.
- Janesville Parker back to the Big Eight Conference from the Badger Large Conference.
- Beloit Memorial to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big Eight Conference.
- Baraboo to the Mississippi Valley Conference in the La Crosse area
- Reedsburg to the Mississippi Valley Conference in the La Crosse area
- Madison Edgewood to the Capitol Conference
- DeForest to the Badger Small Conference
WIAA Director of Communications Todd Clark said the Conference Realignment Task Force Committee considered rationale to provide a conference affiliation for all member schools grouped by enrollment and by geography, as well as prioritizing eight-team and paired seven-team conferences to accommodate the need for seven-game conference results for WIAA playoff-qualifying criteria.
Fans will have to pay to attend postseason baseball, softball games
The board unanimously voted to require charging admission at all baseball and softball WIAA Tournament Series events this spring.
Member schools will retain 100 percent of the gate receipts but will be responsible for officials expenses, host school allowances and host manager fees, according to a WIAA news release.
“If expenses are not fully covered by admissions or if schools are not able to charge admissions, schools are responsible for all or remaining event fees,” read the release.