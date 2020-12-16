Under a series of proposed football realignment requests, the Badger Conference could see a major shuffling in the 2022-23 school year.
In a new proposal set for a WIAA task force review in a Jan. 6 meeting, Sun Prairie would move into the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight when Sun Prairie West opens in 2022-23. The Sun Prairie schools have requested that they be placed in the Badger Large Conference for football only. A WIAA task force agreed to move the Sun Prairie request on and it’s one of 10 realignment plans involving 13 schools requesting release from their current conference affiliations.
Both Sun Prairie East and West high schools would be in the Badger Large Conference and Beloit Memorial would shift to the Southern Lakes Conference.
Both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig would move back to the Big Eight after a two-year hiatus where they agreed to play in the Badger Conference. The Badger would remain a 14-team conference split into a Large and Small.
Oregon football coach Dan Kissling said the school will do whatever is in the best interest of the conference.
“I just want some consistency,” Kissling said. “Having Sun Prairie coming into the Badger Conference, I just wonder if that will be for just two years and then they will go back to the Big Eight.”
Oregon, with an enrollment of 1,161, would remain in the Badger Large, while Stoughton (978) would be the fourth-largest school in the Badger Small.
The projected enrollment of both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West is 1,325, which would tie as the second largest in the Badger Large Conference behind Waunakee (1,337).
“I have heard rumblings that they don’t want to take a hit to their football program and they think coming down to the Badger Conference will be easier to win championships,” Kissling said. “Waunakee, Watertown and Milton have some good programs. They won’t just walk right through our conference.”
Each team in the conference would have six conference games and play two crossover games between the Badger Large and Small.
Kissling said some of the schools in the Badger Conference opposed crossover games in the past because they didn;t feel like their teams could compete.
Both Edgewood and Monroe joined the Rock Valley COnference for football only this season. Under the 2022-23 alignment plan, Edgewood would move from the Rock Valley to the Capitol Conference, which also would include New Glarus-Monticello.
“I look back at how Madison Edgewood felt for a number of years and they wanted out of the Badger Conference, but they played well.”
Another concern is maintaining football opportunities for other levels. Scheduling of freshmen and junior varsity games for teams in the Badger Large Conference may be easier.
Kissling said some smaller Badger schools may not have the numbers to field a freshmen or JV team.
The decision will be made by the WIAA task force in a review of football realignment every two to three years.
Because of a combination of requests — including movement by River Falls and West Salem to other conferences – it would lead to Baraboo and Reedsburg entering the Mississippi Valley Conference and DeForest moving to the Badger Small Conference.
Kissling said travel time for games should also be a priority when considering conference realignment.
Kissling said schools like Baraboo and Reedsburg will have 1 ½ hour bus rides to play some schools in the La Crosse area.
If the plans for 11-player and eight-player football advance from the January meeting, the WIAA Board of Control then will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals at its March 5, 2021 meeting.
In the 2022-23 season, both Sun Prairie East and West likely will be Division 2 football schools.