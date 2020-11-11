Yordanos Zelinski

Oregon junior Yordanos Zelinski (907) finished 17th at the Wisconsin Meet of Champions on Saturday, Nov. 7, in Brillion. Zelinski was a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier last year.

 File photo

Zelinski, a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier last year, ran the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 31.63 seconds.

Stevens Point’s Jake Bourget won the race with a time of 15:18.84. Other area runners that competed included Verona junior Aidan Manning, who finished 11th (16:20.84) and Verona freshman Blake Oleson, who took 18th (16:32.48).

Zelinski finished 82nd at state last year (17:03.5), the 10th-best time among all sophomores, averaging 6:10.5 per mile. He was 81st after the first mile (5:12.5) and crossed the two-mile mark in 85th (10:53).

He became the first Oregon boy to qualify for state since 2011 with a 14th-place finish (17:12.7) at the Division 1 Kettle Moraine sectional last season at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland.