Blake Anderson

Oregon’s Blake Anderson swims the backstroke during the 400-yard medley relay in the Badger South Relays last season at Stoughton High School. The Panthers finished third in the relay with a time of 4:13.57. Anderson is now a member of the men’s swim team at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

 File photo

Blake Anderson’s 2020 season will be a bit unusual.

The 2020 Oregon High School graduate has made the men’s swimming and diving team at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Norse will compete only against conference teams, except for the season-ending Liberal Arts Championships scheduled at three sites from Feb. 18-20.

Luther is a member of the American Rivers Conference and affiliated with NCAA Division III.

The Norse opened the season with a 135-62 dual meet road loss to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Anderson is the son of Ryan and Shannon Anderson of Oregon.