Blake Anderson’s 2020 season will be a bit unusual.
The 2020 Oregon High School graduate has made the men’s swimming and diving team at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Norse will compete only against conference teams, except for the season-ending Liberal Arts Championships scheduled at three sites from Feb. 18-20.
Luther is a member of the American Rivers Conference and affiliated with NCAA Division III.
The Norse opened the season with a 135-62 dual meet road loss to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Anderson is the son of Ryan and Shannon Anderson of Oregon.