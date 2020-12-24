Adam Lavoy, a 1997 Oregon High School graduate, and Oregon boys basketball coach Chris Siebert played men’s basketball in different decades at Division III Lawrence University in Appleton, but both are included as the program’s best players.
Lavoy and Siebert were named to the Lawrence University All-21st Century team, the Lawrence athletic department released Nov. 2.
The team includes three Midwest Conference Player of the Year selections and a combined 12 Midwest Conference championships and NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.
Players from this group jump-started Lawrence’s success in the first decade of the 2000s. During that span, the Vikings won five Midwest Conference titles, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament twice, made one trip to the Elite Eight, and put together a perfect regular season record in 2005-06 and were ranked No. 1 in the nation. The teams from 2003 through 2006 racked up a record of 69-12; the best mark of any team in the nation.
“Having it happen is quite an honor,” said Siebert, who was informed through a group text from Lawrence alumni. “I’m still part of a group alumni text that is still active. It’s a tight-knit family for basketball.”
The team was selected by Lawrence director of athletic media relations Joe Vanden Acker, who has worked at the school since 1999.
Lavoy
Lavoy starred as a 6 foot, 5 inch guard, and became the second player in Lawrence history to be named the Midwest Conference Player of the Year. He was a three-time Midwest All-Conference player and led Lawrence to an appearance in the league tournament.
Lavoy ranked third in career scoring when he graduated with 1,273 points. He posted a career scoring average of 14.1 points per game and averaged 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 74.7 percent from the foul line.
LaVoy had a big season in 1999-2000, averaging a career-best 20.3 ppg while shooting 51.7% from the floor. He led Lawrence to the championship game of the Midwest Conference Tournament.
LaVoy set the school record for field goal percentage in a game when he went 12-for-12 against Grinnell College in January 2001.
Siebert
Siebert shined as an all-around player and three-time All-Midwest Conference selection who graduated from Lawrence in 2014.
The Baraboo native was one of the program’s top scorers and distributors, ranking fifth in Lawrence history with 1,360 points and averaging 15.1 ppg. He also ranks third in school history with 342 assists and averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
Siebert shot 44.6 percent from the floor and ranks fifth in school history in 3-point shooting at 43.3 percent. His best scoring season came in 2013-14 when he averaged 17.9 ppg and made a career-best 72 three-pointers. He ranks fourth in Lawrence history with 189 career 3-pointers, including career-best seven 3-pointers at Beloit College in February 2014.
One of the program’s best free throw shooters, Siebert shot 82.9 percent from the line for his career; tops for any Lawrence player in this century. He ranks third overall in free-throw shooting in Lawrence history.
Siebert said he was surprised to be named to the team.
“At first I didn’t know if it was a joke,” he said. “It’s cool the university was able to honor the players.”