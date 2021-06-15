Monday’s WIAA Division 1 regional track and field meet at Sun Prairie High School could be better known by some fans of the Oregon High School boys track and field team as the Yordanos Zelinski show.
At least that’s how the team’s coach, Ned Lease, described the event.
The junior turned heads in the 3,200-meter relay, in which Zelinski took the baton as the team’s anchor and erased a more than 200-meter Madison La Follette lead. Oregon won the event in 8 minutes, 11 seconds and 82 milliseconds.
The other Oregon runners in the event included seniors Brendan Dieter and Connor Blanke, as well as junior Eli Weink.
Zelinski didn’t stop there, also contributing to Oregon’s 1,600-meter relay win of 3:29.26 with teammates sophomore Rylan Clark, junior Amir Warren and senior Ryan McCorkle.
He broke the facility record in the 800-meter run.
“I mean, it was pretty much the Yordanos Zelinski party tonight,” Lease said. “Because I mean, he just crushed the 4x8 in the anchor leg and then he crushed the open eight, set a facility record and then he crushed the anchor leg of the 4x400. Nobody could touch him tonight.”
Lease said he expected a strong season from Zelinski because he lives along one of the junior’s training routes and could see him running this summer. Because the cross country season was moved to the spring this year after COVID-19, there was no break between cross country and track and field.
“He’s got this awesome, tremendous distance base. And it’s like the perfect storm. You come into track, you sprinkle a little speed on top of it, and the whole thing grows. He’s just been really strong, and these next couple of weeks he could blossom even more.”
Clark also qualified for the sectional meet at Beloit Memorial on Thursday, June 17, and will compete in the long jump.
Senior Donovan Johnson qualified in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, winning the 110-meter event in 15.64 seconds and taking second in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.67 seconds.
Lease said Johnson has helped his team this season.
“We weren’t sure that he was going to be a part of the team this offseason coming out of football because he had a groin injury. So for him to be doing what he’s doing is tremendous,” Lease said.
Lease said his team talks a lot about preparing the right way, and now is the time where preparation could pay off as the team readies for the sectional meet. A theme for the team this season has been positioning themselves to “catch greatness”, Lease said, and while it doesn’t always happen, preparation goes a long way.
“But if you’re at least standing there with your arms open and ready to catch it, you might have a shot. So that’s all we can do from here on out is really just try and be smart with our recovery, be smart with our choices, and just give that maximum effort as wisely as possible.”