The Oregon High School boys track team showcased its strength in the middle distance events in finishing third in a quad at DeForest on Friday, May 14.
The Panthers were coming off a season-opening dual meet against Sun Prairie on Tuesday, May 11, in Sun Prairie. No dual meet scores were kept, but Oregon won two events.
DeForest quad
The Panthers had five top-two finishes in a double dual at DeForest May 14.
The Oregon 1,600-meter relay team of Connor Blanke, Brenden Dieter, Amir Warren and Yordanos Zelinski won with a time of 3 minutes, 38.91 seconds.
Oregon scored 33 points to take third in the quad. DeForest captured the team title with 65 points, ahead of runner-up Sauk Prairie (53). Mount Horeb finished last (33).
Dieter finished second in the 400 (54.69 seconds) and took second in the 800 (2:09.29). The Panthers’ 800 relay etam of Cooper King, Collin Cheney, Ryan McCorkle and Logan Gable took second (1:36.45), 0.07 of a second away from first-place Sauk Prairie.
Gable placed second in the 100 (11.75) and Grant Denu took second in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Sun Prairie
In the season-opening dual meet at Sun Prairie, Oregon won two events May 13.
Oregon junior Evan Burmeister won the 400 (58.51). Teammate Jacob Bell finished first in the 100 hurdles (19.84).