The Oregon Panther boys track and field team got scoring from a little bit of everywhere in a tight contest on Friday, May 21.
The Panthers would end up losing by a single point, as host Lake Geneva Badger edged Oregon 153-152 in the invitational meet.
Distance running was a positive for Oregon, as the Panthers took all three of the top spots in the 800-meter race.
Junior Yordanos Zelinski won the event with a time of 1 minute, 58 seconds. Senior Brenden Dieter finished second in 2:07.41, and junior Eli Weink placed third with a time of 2:11.54.
Zelinski also won the 1,600 race with a time of 4:26.11.
Senior Logan Gable won the 100 in 11.63 seconds, and the team’s sprinters finished well in relays, too—Oregon won the 400 (45.27 seconds), 800 (1:37.05) and 1,600 relays (3:33.07).
Junior Blake Pankratz closed out the wins with a pole vault jump of 9 feet, 6 inches.