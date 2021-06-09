Oregon boys track coach Ned Lease wanted to see what times stacked relays could run in the largest track meet in two years at the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, June 4, at Sun Prairie High School.
Three of the Panthers’ four relays placed in the top two, including wins in the 800-meter and 3,200 relays.
“We loaded up the relays and wanted to see what hot relay times we could run,” Lease said.
Oregon finished last in the invitational, but the performance of the relay teams was one of several highlights. The Panthers took second in a quad at Watertown on Tuesday, June 1. Milton edged Oregon 87-69 for the team title. Fort Atkinson took third (66) and Milton was last (48).
Paul Frank Invitational
The Panthers’ 800 relay team of junior Evan Burmeister, junior Amir Warren, senior Ryan McCorkle and senior Logan Gable won the race with a time of 1 minute, 34.60 seconds.
The Panthers’ 3,200 relay team of senior Brenden Dieter, junior Eli Weink, senior Connor Blanke and junior Yordanos Zelinski finished second with a time of 8:21.21.
The 3,200 relay time is the ninth fastest in Division 1 this season.
“At this time of year it’s what you want to see since we are balancing the building, training and letting the growth happen,” Lease said.
Warren teamed with Dieter, WInk and Zelinski to take second in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:32.79, about two seconds behind Verona.
Oregon senior Donovan Johnson, who battled a groin injury earlier this season, took second in the 300 hurdles (42.29), 0.37 of a second behind Verona junior Collin Stubitsch. It marked Johnon’s first race in the 300 hurdles this season.
“We were trying to see what he could do, and we asked him to run the 300 hurdles,” Lease said of Johnson. “He will probably run both the 110 and 300 hurdles at conference.”
Sophomore Rylan Clark placed third in the long jump with a lifetime best jump of 20 feet, 9 inches.
“He just really got a hold of one,” Lease said of Clark’s long jump, which was 2 feet further than his previous best mark. “It was perfect. He is becoming the long jump king for us right now.”
Clark teamed with Warren, McCorkle and junior Cooper King to finish fifth in the 400 relay (45.24).
Lease said he held Gable out of the 400 relay because he was battling some soreness in his quad and didn’t want to risk an injury with the Badger South Conference meet and the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie regional coming up.
Watertown
Oregon won three events and finished second in the Watertown quad on June 1.
Zelinski won the 1,600 (4:26.94) and 3,200 (10:05.84). Johnson finished first in the 110 high hurdles (16.02).
Warren took second in the 100 (12.12) and McCorkle placed second in the 200 (24.55). Weink finished second in the 400 (55.48) and junior John Ruth took second in the 800 (2:12.23).
The Panthers’ 1,600 relay team of Warren, Weink, Blanke and Dieter took second (3:42.24). Clark teamed with Jeremiah Rockiett, McCorkle and Gable to take second (45.10). Clark added a second-place finish in the long jump (18-11).